Gyanvapi mosque case: ASI likely to resume survey from tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to continue its survey at the Gyanvapi complex to ascertain if the mosque was built upon a temple. The survey at the Gyanvapi mosque that is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath is expected to resume tomorrow.

According to sources who spoke to India Today, the ASI is aiming to resume the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque from tomorrow.

The ASI had started the survey on July 24 but it was stayed within hours by the Supreme Court. The mosque committee had asked for more time to prepare for its appeal against the Varanasi court’s order allowing the survey.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi court’s order allowing the survey, which was upheld by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. The committee had argued that the survey and excavation could damage the structure of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Centre had assured that no damage would come to the mosque structure.

In the Allahabad High Court order, it said that ASI submitted that it would conduct the survey, documentation, photography, detail description, GPR survey and full study of the Gyanvapi mosque without harming the existing structures. They said that the survey work would be carried without any damage to the structures and the scientific investigation would be carried out beyond the structure and in open areas only.

The ASI submitted to the court that there would be no drilling, no cutting, no brick or stones would be removed from the existing structure while the survey and study is conducted. “It has been further submitted that archaeological sites will be in open place floor area which will not affect the structure at all, and no wall/structure would be damaged and the entire survey will be conducted by the non-destructive method by using techniques such as GPR survey, GPS survey, other scientific methods and other modern techniques,” the order stated.

In case any further investigation or excavation is required, then the permission of the court would be sought, the order stated. The Allahabad High Court said that they find no reason to doubt the statements of the Department of Archaeology and the Senior Counsel representing the department.

The Allahabad High Court said that the Varanasi court was justified in its order and that the “scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice”.

The court also ordered an expeditious conclusion of the 'long pending' Gyanvapi proceedings, and said that no adjournments or delays would be allowed by the concerned trial court.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I welcome this verdict. I am confident that the truth will come out after the ASI survey and the Gyanvapi issue will be resolved.

(With inputs from Abhishek Mishra and Samarth Srivastava)

