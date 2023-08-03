Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey; dismisses plea challenging Varanasi court order

The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, upheld a Varanasi court’s order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, and dismissed the Muslim side’s petition challenging the survey. Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker said that the Varanasi court was justified in ordering the ASI survey and that the scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice.

The counsel of the Hindu side said that the Allahabad High Court stated that the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex can start.

On July 27, the court had reserved the order for August 3 on the plea against the survey sought to determine whether a temple existed earlier at the place where the mosque is built.

The ASI had started the survey on July 24, which was stayed by the Supreme Court after the mosque committee approached it, asking for time to appeal against the lower court’s order. The mosque committee had expressed concerns that the excavation would damage the structure of the mosque. The Centre has assured that the structure would not be damaged.

Meanwhile, another plea to protect the “Hindu signs and symbols” within the Gyanvapi mosque complex has been filed at the Allahabad High Court. The plea filed by one Rakhi Singh states that till the verdict of the Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri is pronounced, non-Hindus should be prohibited from entering the premises. That matter will be heard on August 7.

The secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that had challenged the ASI survey order said that they are yet to receive a copy of the Rakhi Singh petition, and will prepare for the same once they receive the plea copy.

THE GYANVAPI MOSQUE ROW

A group of women had approached a lower Varanasi court seeking permission to pray daily before Hindu deities in the mosque’s complex, claiming that a temple used to exist there earlier. The court ordered a video survey of the mosque that captured a structure that was claimed by the petitioners as “shivling”. The committee denied the claims and said that it was part of a fountain where people would wash their hands and feet before praying. The Supreme Court ordered the sealing of the shivling area.

