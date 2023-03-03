'Hamare bedroom mein aa jaaiye': Saif Ali Khan takes a swipe at paps on following for photos

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan took a swipe at the paparazzi outside the birthday venue of Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce Arora. The actor can be seen telling the paparazzi, “come into our bedroom” when they followed him and Kareena Kapoor Khan for photographs. While Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a bodycon dress, Saif sported a black kurta. The video of the incident went viral on Twitter.

The couple is often sighted and photographed by the paparazzi. Their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are also photographed often. Saif, however, is not the only one to have come out at the photographers.

In February, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt also called out the paparazzi in strong terms when she was captured inside her house by the paparazzi without her consent. She called the paps out for breaching her right to privacy in her Instagram story.

Bhatt tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt someone watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today (sic).”

While Saif will be next seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Kareena will be seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, The Buckingham Murders and The Crew ahead. Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha and Kareena Kapoor’s last outing was Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Also read: ‘Gulmohar’ Twitter review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee shine as mother-son duo, say movie lovers

Also WATCH | Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone joins Emily Blunt, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson as presenter