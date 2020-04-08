Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, status to wish your loved ones

Specials
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Hanumana, who was born on Chaitra Shukla Purnima. Hanumana Jayanti is observed every year on the full moon or purnima during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Hanumana Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020.
The auspicious time to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti is from 12:01 pm on April 7, 2020, to 8:40 am on April 8, 2020. If you are pondering over the right message or the right wish to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have you covered. Below are some wishes, messages, images and status that you can share:
