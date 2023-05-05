'Happens only in Bengaluru': Techie surprised to see Rapido founder as his neighbour. Here's how he got to know him

Bengaluru has been experiencing all kinds of bizarre situations these days--from tenants getting rejected for not scoring 90 per cent in Class 12 to landlords taking interviews before giving a flat on rent.



However, this time the story is different. In a very unlikely incident, a man named Akashlal Bathe was taken aback when he found out that his next-door neighbour was one of the co-founders of Rapido, the bike taxi aggregator. He discovered it after the Rapido founder texted on his neighbourhood WhatsApp group to ask for a ladder.



For the unversed, Rapido is an Indian bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider based out of Bangalore. Founded in 2015 by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and SR Rishikesh, the company operates in over 100 cities across the country.



It is still unclear as to which of the founders texted on the WhatsApp group.



The entire episode started when Akashlal Bathe, a software engineer checked the WhatsApp status of his neighbour which read 'Rapido' and his profile picture, and then texted him in a personal chat. “What biz are you in?” he asked, to which his neighbour responded by saying he wanted a ladder for “AC fitting.”



“No. I meant are you into photography or something? Looking at your dp,” Bathe further said. However, the man denied that he is not into photography or podcasting, so Bathe started asking about his WhatsApp status.



“What’s with Rapido?” he asked. He only realised that the man was one of the founders of Rapido after Googling his name.



While responding to his query, the neighbour wrote, “I am the founder of Rapido." He later shared the screenshots of the exchange on LinkedIn.



Bathe, evidently taken aback, informed the Rapido founder that he would be posting the conversation on LinkedIn. He also complimented the company, stating, "Great service." Rapido kaafi baar kaam aaya hai (Rapido has been very useful on multiple occasions)."



“Happens only in #Bangalore,” he wrote while sharing the screenshots on LinkedIn.



His LinkedIn post received massive likes and comments.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook says India is an exciting market and a major focus for the company