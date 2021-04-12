Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status, images, quotes, greetings to share with your family and loved ones

Baisakhi is known as the harvest festival across India and it also marks the Punjabi and Sikh New Year. Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab and North India. Farmers thank God for the year's harvest. This year Baisakhi is going to be celebrated on April 14.
The festival has a religious significance as well as an agricultural significance. It is celebrated to commemorate the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under the religious leader Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The Khalsa Panth were Sikh warriors who fought for religious freedom during the time of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
As the entire country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, meeting someone to give them Baisakhi wishes is not advised. However, there is no need to worry. Here are the Baisakhi 2021 Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Facebook and Instagram status, images, top quotes, greetings to share with your family and loved ones.
Baisakhi 2021 Wishes
Baisakhi 2021 WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status
Happy Baisakhi Best Messages
Baisakhi Greetings to share with your loved ones
Baisakhi Top Quotes
Vaisakhi Images and Pics
Sikh youths perform a traditional Punjab folk dance in a wheat field ahead of the harvest festival of Baisakhi, on the outskirts of Amritsar, India
Credit: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/V2rGPzcIf9- Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) April 12, 2021
Thank you to Mrs Krishnan for a virtual assembly on Vaisakhi (also known as Baisakhi). This festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs to mark the beginning of a new year and new harvest season #OPARE pic.twitter.com/WL9hCNUUNC- OPA Lofthouse Gate (@OPA_LG) April 12, 2021
Happy #Baisakhi to all of our communities celebrating this year. We wish you all a safe and happy time. pic.twitter.com/4DGfR5n3EH- NHS North East London CCG (BHR) (@NHS_BHR) April 12, 2021
Seed Freedom is the harvest of Abundance
Happy #Ugadi #BohagBihu #Gudi Padwa #Baisakhi#Vishu #Sirhulhttps://t.co/3vEmZqjJfK@drvandanashiva @NavdanyaInt @occupytheseed pic.twitter.com/gMUCRF73Kg- Navdanya (@NavdanyaBija) April 12, 2021
Also Read:Baisakhi 2021: Date, history, significance of Vaisakhi; why it is celebrated?
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today