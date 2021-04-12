Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status, images, quotes, greetings to share with your family and loved ones

Baisakhi is known as the harvest festival across India and it also marks the Punjabi and Sikh New Year. Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab and North India. Farmers thank God for the year's harvest. This year Baisakhi is going to be celebrated on April 14.

The festival has a religious significance as well as an agricultural significance. It is celebrated to commemorate the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under the religious leader Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The Khalsa Panth were Sikh warriors who fought for religious freedom during the time of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

As the entire country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, meeting someone to give them Baisakhi wishes is not advised. However, there is no need to worry. Here are the Baisakhi 2021 Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Facebook and Instagram status, images, top quotes, greetings to share with your family and loved ones.

Baisakhi 2021 Wishes

May this festival of Baisakhi bring for you the best results in every sphere of life. Wishing you and your family a great Baisakhi!!

Wishing you the festival of Baisakhi and New Year to all. Happy Baisakhi, may gold bless with loads of love and blessings!

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2021 WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and shower you with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

It's Baisakhi! So get drenched into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

As my dearest friend, you're one of those special people I want to wish Happy Baisakhi. May you have a blessed and wonderful life ahead!

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

Happy Baisakhi Best Messages

Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi is here to celebrate and enjoy, Time to dress up and get ready, To dance and sing.

Celebrate this year's day of bountiful harvest! May this year be filled with prosperity, abundance, and success. Happy Baisakhi!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Hug your friends, forgive your enemies and make new bondings. Happy Baisakhi

Baisakhi Greetings to share with your loved ones

Let us have fun and dance on this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate, As happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a Happy Baisakhi 2020...!!!

Hope, happiness, joy!! Baisakhi the festival of positivity!!

Oh Kheta di mehak, Oh jhumara da nachna, bada yaad aunda hai, tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan Ki karan kam di majburi, Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain... Happy Baisakhi!!

Baisakhi Top Quotes

"Come, rejoice and celebrate this day of Baisakhi with love and excitement. Happy Baisakhi"

"This day makes life look way more colorful and hopeful. May all your dreams come true. Happy Baisakhi"

"Every day, every minute and every second is hope. So let's hope best for all. Happy Baisakhi"

"May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfil all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!!"

"Recharge and keep yourself in high spirits to celebrate the festival of joy with your loved ones this harvest season. Happy Baisakhi"

Vaisakhi Images and Pics

Sikh youths perform a traditional Punjab folk dance in a wheat field ahead of the harvest festival of Baisakhi, on the outskirts of Amritsar, India Credit: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/V2rGPzcIf9 - Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) April 12, 2021

Thank you to Mrs Krishnan for a virtual assembly on Vaisakhi (also known as Baisakhi). This festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs to mark the beginning of a new year and new harvest season #OPARE pic.twitter.com/WL9hCNUUNC - OPA Lofthouse Gate (@OPA_LG) April 12, 2021

Happy #Baisakhi to all of our communities celebrating this year. We wish you all a safe and happy time. pic.twitter.com/4DGfR5n3EH - NHS North East London CCG (BHR) (@NHS_BHR) April 12, 2021

