'Happy I lost this one' : Why Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath paid ₹2.5 lakh to his employee

A fitness challenge at Zerodha ended with CEO Nithin Kamath losing ₹2.5 lakh — but he says it was one loss he was happy to take.

Kamath revealed that he lost a bet with his employee Rohit Agarwala after Agarwala managed to lose nearly 30 kilograms over the past year as part of a workplace fitness challenge. Sharing a picture with Agarwala on X, Kamath wrote, “I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one,” adding that losing this wager felt better than winning it.

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Agarwala, while sharing his journey on social media, said he had technically “won” ₹2.5 lakh from Kamath, but the money was not the biggest takeaway. He said, “The real win was losing around 30 kilograms,” after a year of consistency, discipline and accountability.

I lost a fitness bet, and I'm happy I lost this one. pic.twitter.com/xhR3XSC9Yn — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 18, 2026

In another post, Agarwala opened up about his struggles with body image and the pressure created by unrealistic fitness standards on social media. He said he initially hesitated to share his transformation publicly due to self-doubt and comparison culture, but later decided to post it to encourage others facing similar struggles.

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He also said that the journey was still ongoing and maintaining the progress would require continued discipline.

The fitness bet sparked conversations online, with many users focusing less on the money involved and more on the personal transformation behind it.

One user said, “The ₹2.5 lakh is just a number, the bigger achievement is the confidence and health that came with the journey.”

Another user noted, “This is a great example of how accountability can help people stay consistent with their goals.”

A third user highlighted the workplace angle, saying, “A healthy work culture is not just about deadlines and targets, it is also about supporting people’s well-being.”

The conversation around the bet showed how long-term fitness changes often come from consistency and support rather than short bursts of motivation.