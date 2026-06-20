From Money to psychology: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shares 7 books that shaped his thinking; Full list here

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is known not just for building one of India’s largest brokerage platforms but also for his curiosity about economics, human behaviour, history and power.

In a recently shared reading list, Kamath recommended seven books that have shaped his understanding of money, politics and psychology. Rather than offering quick financial hacks, the books focus on how societies function, how people make decisions and how systems evolve.

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Here are the seven books Kamath believes are worth adding to your reading list:

1. Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China by Ezra F. Vogel

This acclaimed biography examines how Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping transformed China into a modern economic powerhouse. The book explores political reforms, economic liberalisation and the strategic decisions that reshaped one of the world’s largest nations. Kamath’s recommendation reflects his interest in understanding how leadership and policy can alter the trajectory of entire economies.

2. Trading Game by Gary Stevenson

Written by former trader Gary Stevenson, this memoir offers an insider’s look into global financial markets and the growing divide between the rich and the poor. The book combines personal experiences with broader commentary on inequality and modern capitalism.

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3. History of Western Philosophy by Bertrand Russell

A classic work by philosopher Bertrand Russell, the book traces the evolution of Western thought from ancient Greece to the modern era. It provides valuable context for understanding the ideas that continue to influence politics, economics and society today.

4. On Truth by J. Krishnamurti

In this philosophical work, Jiddu Krishnamurti explores the nature of truth, perception and self-awareness. The book challenges readers to question assumptions and think independently.

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5. Freedom from the Known by J. Krishnamurti

Another Krishnamurti favourite, the book encourages individuals to break free from social conditioning, fear and conventional thinking. It remains one of the most influential works on personal freedom and self-discovery.

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6. Animal Farm by George Orwell

One of the most famous political allegories ever written, Orwell’s novella examines how power can corrupt and how revolutionary ideals can be distorted over time. Despite being published decades ago, its themes remain strikingly relevant.

7. When Genius Failed by Roger Lowenstein

This bestselling account chronicles the dramatic collapse of Long-Term Capital Management, a hedge fund run by some of the world’s brightest financial minds. The book serves as a cautionary tale about risk, overconfidence and the limits of mathematical models in financial markets.