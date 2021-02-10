Happy Promise Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Quotes to share with your partner

February 11 is celebrated all over the world as Promise Day. It falls four days ahead of Valentine's Day i.e February 14. It is the fifth day of Valentine's Week and falls after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day. On Promise Day, couples make honest promises to each other. Lovers promise to be with each other in thick and thin. However, not all promises have to be serious; some can be funny or silly too. Couples also renew their vows of love and commitment on this day. Promise Day is not exclusively for couples. For many, this day provides an opportunity for many to make promises with other family members, friends and other loved ones.

Here we have a collection of Wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Quotes and Images that you can send to your loved ones and make honest promises with them.

2021 Promise Day Wishes

I promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we'll make it through.

I promise with my heart and soul, To love you when we grow old, To hold your hand through ups and downs, To take you around villages and towns, To lead the way in darkness, To love you with a pinch of madness. Happy Promise Day.

I promise to share the load, shoulder your burdens and lift you when you fall Happy Promise Day

Hold my hand and I promise I'll never let you go. Happy Promise Day Dear

I promise to always treat you like a queen. You region over my heart and your wish is my command. Happy Promise Day

On this promise day, I promise to always stand by you in thick and thin. Happy Promise Day!

Love Need No Demands And No Expectations. Just Sincerity And Trust! Happy Promise Day

2021 Promise Day WhatsApp and Facebook status

I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day love. Let's promise each other to be best friends forever

Promise to you my dear We will walk together till life ended. Happy Promise Day

I promise to face difficult conversations without threat, accusations or defensiveness.

I promise not to judge you on the choices you have made in the past, even if they still affect your present.

I promise to push you to be a better version of yourself during the times when you're not realizing your potential.

I promise not to take you for granted when I'm lost or reeling and you are the person I lean on.

Everything one day would have gone, everything. I want to live my every moment of life with you and make it a never-ending memory. I promise that I'm only for you

In every hardship, in every happiness, in every struggle of life, I would be with you. I promise you my love

2021 Promise Day Quotes

"Maybe I'm too late to be your first But right now, I'm preparing myself to be your last. I Promise Happy Promise Day"

"You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day"

"I promise to genuinely try to understand your point of view when we disagree, before counteracting it with my own"

"I promise to make a genuine effort with your friends and family, no matter how different we are from one another"

"As we walk the tough path of life together, I promise I will pick you up every time you stumble"

Also Read: Happy Valentine's week 2021: Check out all special days with date

Also Read: Happy Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Quotes to share with your partner

Also Read: Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Check out Chocolate Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images