Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend Rakhi wishes to Indians

On the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished the nation Happy Raksha Bandhan. "Many wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also shared Raksha Bandhan greetings in both Hindi and English. President Kovind wrote, "Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, " Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, also wished countrymen on Raksha Bandhan. "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan," Shah wrote.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen of the "Rakshabandhan" festival, displaying the love and love of siblings, without words, unbreakable, inflexible and indecisive".

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of brotherhood in society. "In this time of pandemic, mutual tolerance, sympathy and support to the people affected by the infection and their families, all possible help to the laborers affected by the captivity...This will make this Raksha Bandhan worthwhile," he added.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal also wished Raksha Bandhan on Twitter by saying, "My heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of affection between brother and sister. I wish, this festival brought joy and happiness in everyone's life".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan!".

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also extended greeting on the pious festival of Raksha Bandhan.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished countrymen on Rakhi festival. CM Kejriwal wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen of the holy festival of 'Raksha Bandhan', a symbol of brotherly affection and Indian rites".