Ram Navami 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status for your loved ones

Ram Navami 2020 is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama and this year the Ram Navami festival falls on Thursday, April,2,2020. The day is also marked as the ending of Vasanta Navratri or Chaitra Navratri that begins on Ugadi. Many people also conduct homa and conclude the nine-day Chaitra Navratri, owing to which the festival is also regarded as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.

Ram Navami Muhurat: Ram Navami Muhurat begins from 11:57 am and will last till 02:35 pm on May 2,2020.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:57 AM to 02:35 PM

Duration: 2 Hours 38 Minutes

Ram Navami wishes, messages, quotes

Here's all the wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and facebook status to greet your loved ones this Ram Navami:

This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May this auspicious occassion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

May the glimmer of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment.

History of Ram Navami

Rama Navami celebrates the descent of Vishnu as Rama avatar through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival is a part of the spring Navratri, and falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in Chaitra month. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories, including Ramayana. On this day, people visit temples, participate in bhajans or take part in puja.