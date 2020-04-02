Ram Navami 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status for your loved ones

Ram Navami 2020 is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama and this year the Ram Navami festival falls on Thursday, April,2,2020. The day is also marked as the ending of Vasanta Navratri or Chaitra Navratri that begins on Ugadi. Many people also conduct homa and conclude the nine-day Chaitra Navratri, owing to which the festival is also regarded as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.
Ram Navami Muhurat: Ram Navami Muhurat begins from 11:57 am and will last till 02:35 pm on May 2,2020.
Ram Navami wishes, messages, quotes
Here's all the wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and facebook status to greet your loved ones this Ram Navami:
History of Ram Navami
Rama Navami celebrates the descent of Vishnu as Rama avatar through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival is a part of the spring Navratri, and falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in Chaitra month. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories, including Ramayana. On this day, people visit temples, participate in bhajans or take part in puja.
