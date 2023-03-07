‘Harassment has to stop’: Grammy winner Ricky Kej lashes out at Lenskart for unwanted calls

We often get irritated and shout at customer executives who make regular telemarketing calls. This time a celebrity seems to be offended by the constant telemarketing calls.

Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej criticised Lenskart and its co-founder Peyush Bansal on Twitter for allegedly "harassing" him with "unwanted" telemarketing calls.

Kej tagged the company on Twitter and said that he was thinking of taking legal action for such unwanted calls. He wrote, "Dear @Lenskart_com and @peyushbansal, again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP.”

Dear @Lenskart_com @peyushbansal .. again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP. I asked multiple times to be removed from your telemarketing database. It was promised.. but I still keep getting calls. Would legal action help? March 6, 2023

The musician said that he regrets buying from Lenskart’s website and he felt that changing numbers was the only solution left with him.

Kej wrote, “It's like I have been cursed for placing an order with you. Looks like the only way this will stop is if either I change my phone number, or if @Lenskart_com shuts down.”

Hi Ricky, repetitive calls are annoying, and we completely understand that. Kindly share the contact details to check and unsubscribe your number. Thanks, Srishti S — lenskart (@Lenskart_com) March 6, 2023

Kej had earlier requested Lenskart to remove his phone number from their telemarketing database.

"It was promised.. but I still keep getting calls. Would legal action help?" he said.

The eyewear brand’s representative responded to the complaints on Twitter, “Hi Ricky, repetitive calls are annoying, and we completely understand that. We apologize that the same concern occurred again. Please be apprised that the concern has been highlighted to our respective team to ensure that it is resolved for you.”

To which, Kej replied, “You have already claimed to have done that in the past.. but I still get calls. Please check your dm messages to me.”

Kej, a Bengaluru-based musician, received his third Grammy in 2023. He is popularly known for his album Heavenly Tides, which explores the beauty of nature.

