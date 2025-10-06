‘Hard but necessary’: US tech managers eye India amid layoffs, outsourcing surge 

In recent years, a growing number of US-based technology firms have been quietly expanding their global operations—particularly in India—while slowing or freezing hiring at home.

Even companies with solid financial footing are opting to hire offshore, seeking cost efficiencies and access to a large talent pool. At the same time, layoffs across the US tech sector have continued, creating a climate of anxiety among employees—especially those on temporary work visas.

Advertisement



A Manager’s Dilemma

One manager at a mid-sized cybersecurity company recently shared their experience on Reddit’s popular forum r/cscareerquestions, offering a candid look at how these changes are playing out inside companies.



The manager, who leads a team of four engineers in the US and one newly hired QA professional in India, said their team had delivered several high-impact projects contributing significantly to company growth.

Despite this success, they revealed that the company has paused most US hiring and backfilling, while actively expanding its India operations. “A few US employees have been laid off, even though the company’s financial health remains strong,” the manager noted.



Choosing India for Family and Future

Advertisement



Facing ongoing uncertainty in the US—both in terms of job stability and H1B visa dependence—the manager decided to request a transfer to the company’s India office.

“I want to be closer to my aging parents and have some peace of mind,” they wrote. The leadership supported the move but asked the manager to help build and lead a new team in India as part of the company’s growing offshore strategy. Still, the decision wasn’t easy. “I genuinely care about my US team, and I worry that some of them might face layoffs as a consequence of these changes,” they shared. “It’s difficult balancing my personal needs with my responsibilities toward my colleagues.”



Netizens react



The post quickly went viral, sparking discussions among tech professionals about outsourcing, visa stress, and global hiring trends.

One Reddit user commented, “You seem like a good manager. If they were going to get laid off, it would happen with or without you. You’re doing the right thing by looking after yourself and giving them a heads-up.”

Advertisement



Another added, “Honestly, moving to India seems like the best choice. You’re not abandoning your team—you’re just prioritizing your life. The US office sounds more like an offshore branch now.”



A third said, “This is such a realistic reflection of the current tech landscape. Outsourcing and cost-cutting are much bigger factors than H1B visas. You’re thinking long-term.”



Cost Optimization and Global Expansion



Industry observers say this situation reflects a broader restructuring in tech, where even mid-sized firms are shifting operations overseas. India, in particular, continues to be a major hub due to its large pool of skilled engineers and significantly lower labor costs.



While the move helps companies optimize costs, it raises concerns about the future of US tech jobs and the growing dependence on global offices for key engineering functions.

As one Redditor summed it up, “The future of tech isn’t local anymore—it’s global.”