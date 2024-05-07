‘Hardest decision’: Ananya Birla announces decision to quit singing to focus on business

Ananyashree Birla, an Indian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, recently took to social media to announce her decision to discontinue her career as a musician and singer so that she can concentrate on her business. She is the eldest daughter of the chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

In her announcement, Birla wrote, "Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love for the music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world."

After this announcement, many celebrities and friends expressed shock at Ananya’s decision to quit and wished her luck for her future endeavours.

Singer Armaan Malik, Sania Mirza, Bobby Deol and several others offered her love and support while expressing their shock.

Armaan Malik wrote, "So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours.”

Ananya Birla entered the music scene with the single 'Livin The Life in 2016', which got her considerable international recognition. She became the first Indian artist to achieve platinum status for her single.

Apart from that, she was also featured on the American national top 40 pop radio show Sirius XM Hits.

Ananya Birla also made her OTT debut in an Ajay Devgn film in 2022 when she sang 'Inaam' for the web series, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.’