'Chuna laga diya': Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians sparks memefest

Hardik Pandya's all-cash move to Mumbai Indians is complete, and the trade deal has already sparked a flurry of memes on social media.

India’s all-rounder played a key role in MI’s four triumphs in the IPL between 2015 to 2021. His return is expected to boost the team's chances of winning the IPL title in 2024.

Mumbai Indians' decision to bring back Hardik Pandya required them to make some difficult financial decisions. With only Rs 15.25 crore remaining in their purse after player retentions, the team was facing a financial crunch. To accommodate Pandya's hefty salary, the Mumbai Indians had to consider trading away another big-name player, Cameron Green.

Nita Ambani said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!”

Speaking about Hardik’s return, Akash Ambani said, “Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint.”

The decision by Gujarat Titans to initially retain Hardik Pandya before finalizing his transfer to Mumbai Indians was unexpected and created quite a stir in the IPL world. This move came just before the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Initially, Gujarat Titans announced their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, and Hardik Pandya's name was on that list. This came as a surprise to many, as it was widely expected that Pandya would be released by Gujarat Titans and would then be available for the auction.

However, just days before the auction, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians reached an agreement to trade Pandya back to his former team.

Fans of the Mumbai Indians are delighted with the signing, and they have been taking to social media to express their excitement. There are also many memes circulating online, poking fun at Pandya's former team, the Gujarat Titans.

“ Here’s how the trade happened,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Christopher Nolan watching the trade deal of Hardik Pandya.” “Hardik counting his money :,” a third user wrote.

How Hardik Pandya trade happened

Hardik Pandya entry in MI dressing room be like

