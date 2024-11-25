Harsh Goenka's one-emoji reply goes viral after IPL meme targets Sanjiv Goenka as 'toxic boss'

Billionaire Harsh Goenka's reply to a social media post calling his younger brother, Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a "toxic boss" has entertained social media users.

A post on X by user @sagarcasm featured an old picture of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant chatting on the cricket field, with the caption: "Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bohot toxic hai" ("The company is good, the pay is good, but the boss is very toxic").

The post referenced a viral video where KL Rahul appeared to have a tense conversation with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka after LSG's loss to SRH in the 2024 IPL season. Following the incident, Goenka addressed the matter publicly, stating, "I don’t want to comment on speculation. All I will say is KL Rahul is family."

In response to the meme, Harsh Goenka shared a simple thinking emoji.

The meme surfaced after Rishabh Pant was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the IPL, while former captain KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

After signing Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka revealed that Lucknow Super Giants had set aside Rs 25-27 crore specifically for him, saying, "He met our requirements, and we were prepared to go all out for him."

Harsh Goenka also joined the IPL auction conversation on X, sharing humorous memes about the highest bids. One post showed a room full of men counting large amounts of cash, accompanied by the caption, "Scenes in the mind of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Mitchell Starc #IPLAuction," making a light-hearted remark about the top three most expensive players.