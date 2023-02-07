‘Has anyone seen it?’: Virat Kohli tweets on losing his phone; Zomato responds

Cricket player Virat Kohli recently shared that he had lost his new phone on the microblogging website Twitter. Before even opening the box, he admitted that he had misplaced his phone.



"Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?" Kohli tweeted which became instantly viral.

The food-delivery platform provided a solution. Zomato said that he can order an ice cream for free from bhabhi's (Anushka Sharma) phone if that made him feel better. "Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help," Zomato tweeted.



The tweet elicited multiple responses. While some were concerned, others felt it was a publicity stunt. "What if bhabhi uses swiggy?" one user wondered.



Another user commented, "You should have asked the address to deliver the ice cream first. He would have definitely paid from the available phone."



The third user wrote, "Feel free to uninstall the app from bhabhi's phone if that will help."

"You guys are real Business Man... You have great ideas to make a profit even in adverse situations," the fourth user commented.



