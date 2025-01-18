'Haven't received my salary for 4 months...': Graphic designer's hopeless post on actually 'begging' his boss for pay 

A graphic designer from Delhi, Lucky Siddiqui, has captured widespread attention on social media after sharing his distressing experience of not receiving his salary for four consecutive months. His LinkedIn post, which has since gone viral, highlights the struggles many employees face when dealing with payment issues.

Siddiqui, who works for VMS Pvt Ltd, expressed his frustration and sought advice from the online community. "I usually don't post about personal challenges, but I feel this needs to be addressed, and I could use some advice," he stated in his post.

Despite fulfilling all his work responsibilities, Siddiqui reported that his attempts to resolve the payment issue through internal channels were met with silence. "I worked with VMS Pvt Ltd as a Graphic Designer, and despite meeting expectations, I haven't received my salary for four months. I've tried multiple times to resolve this internally, but unfortunately, the issue remains unresolved," he explained.

He emphasized the importance of timely payments, saying, "As professionals, we rely on timely payment to support ourselves and our families. It's disheartening to face such a situation, especially after dedicating so much effort to a company."

In his post, Siddiqui included screenshots of a conversation with a supervisor, where he claims he was told not to call or risk being blocked. He concluded his message by appealing for guidance on potential legal or professional actions he could take to resolve the matter, hoping to prevent others from experiencing similar difficulties.

The post has sparked a significant response, with many users offering advice and sharing their own experiences. One commenter highlighted relevant labor laws, noting that employers failing to pay salaries on time may incur penalties and legal consequences.

"Bro as per labour law. Is employer failed to give salary on time he is entitled to pay upto 750Rupees per day as a penalty as well as if there is any financial losses company have to pay that too you can file complain in labour court. And within 3 months will will get all your salary. Compensation of late and the legal expenses . Otherwise employers have to face upto 2 year of prison.

For more help ping me on DM . This happens to me from my current company. I just dropped a email. And very next day I receive my salary," the user said.

Another suggested a systematic approach to escalate the issue, emphasizing the importance of formal communication over informal messages.

Siddiqui's situation has ignited a broader discussion about employee rights and workplace accountability.