'Haven't spoken about Sunday working, staring at your spouses': Harsh Goenka at RPG townhall

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka's speech at a recent townhall address to the employees has gone viral on social media. In this speech, Goenka kept it straight and safe.

He did not talk about working Sundays or staring at spouses.

"The last time a chairman of a company, called L&T, spoke in a townhall he got into a lot of trouble. I have not spoken about Sunday working. I have not talked about staring at your spouses, so please...," Goenka said at the townhall address to employees amid laughs and thunderous applause.

Concluding part of my annual RPG townhall address to all my colleagues 😀

After Goenka's speech went viral, netizens were quick to share their takes. Social media users hailed Goenka's sense of humour and backed the billionaire entrepreneur's take on work-life balance.

"Sir, your sense of humour keeps every employee in good humour. I can sense high amount of work satisfaction there. Heartiest congratulations again. Our best wishes too," a user wrote.

"Why it’s so hard to be leader like you? I guess cos every wants to be just BOSS (sic)," a second user backed Goenka's address to his employees.

"Nice to hear you in person. While your messages on X and write ups are always interesting, your concluding part of speech was also amusing. (And I worked in L&T earlier)..." a social media user commented.

Yet another netizen said: "Aaj pata chal gaya hai. To be a successful entrepreneur one needs to have great sense of humour (going by your tweets). Mazak mazak mein logo ko hasa bhi dete ho aur paise bhi kama lete ho. @hvgoenka sir, an inspiration indeed!"

Earlier this year, L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan advocated for a 90-hour work week and said he regretted that he could not make his employees work on Sundays. He further went on to say: "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?" the chairman asked.

He added: "Come on, get to the office and start working." His comments came during an employee interaction wherein he was replying to a question on L&T making its employees work on Saturdays.