'Haven't touched for years now': Amitabh Bachchan shares how he completely stopped drinking and smoking

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known to share interesting anecdotes from his personal and professional life. This time, he revealed how he quit smoking and drinking.

He described how, after graduation, some of his classmates got together to consume pure alcohol in the science lab, but eventually they became terribly ill. The actor wrote, "The act that taught a lesson very early towards the effects or rather the dis-effects of the elixir."

Big B, who recently hurt himself on the set of his film 'Project K,' said that he hadn't touched either smoking or drinking "for years and years now".

Reminiscing his college days, Bachchan wrote: "Practicals bring back memories of school, where the word or the expression was invariably referred to the practicals in the science labs... mixing elements, playing around with gadgetry in the physics lab… the college routine in continuation and the site one fine day when the last paper for the Graduate degree was over to find some of the classmates celebrating with the pure alcohol, kept in the lab, for experiments and getting extremely sick."

Watch: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - David Warner-led DC to face Rohit Sharma-led MI

Speaking about how he participated in social drinking in his youth days, "Yes there were a few other instances noticed, in school and in college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess... and then when in job in the City of Joy (Kolkata), the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’... I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate... it is a personal choice and demeanour... yes I do not... but why the announce of it .."

Amitabh explained his decision to quit both habits and wrote, "As is the case with the cigarette... in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it.. and the way to leave is really quite simple... chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi (cigarette)’ on your lips at the same time and... sayonara (goodbye in Japanese)... the very best way to be in riddance… not some part time exigencies to stop the use... its the removal of the cancer at once... done at the rush of a stroke... the more the dwindling, the greater the undesired habit of remaining .."

Amitabh is now resting at home after being injured in an accident on the set of the upcoming film Project K. He is slated to begin filming for the recently announced Section 84 opposite Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.

Also Read: 'Zomaito' or 'Zomaato': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma weighs on Deepinder Goyal's poll