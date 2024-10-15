'He saved my friend’s life.': Man gets Ratan Tata's tattoo on his chest, calls him 'real-life God'

A man has taken his admiration for industrialist Ratan Tata to a whole new level by getting his face tattooed on his chest. A video shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan shows him tattooing Ratan Tata's portrait on a man's chest. The caption reads, "India has lost a legend." In the video, Chavan asks the man why he chose to honor Tata with a tattoo. The man shares a heartfelt story about how the Tata Trusts had a significant impact on his life, explaining his deep respect for Ratan Tata.

The man recalled a difficult time when his friend was diagnosed with cancer and faced overwhelming medical bills. After struggling to find affordable treatment, they came across Tata Trusts, which provided free medical care and eased their financial burden.

"Ratan Tata saved my friend's life," the man said, describing him as a "real-life God."

The heartfelt tribute comes just days after Ratan Tata passed away at 86 in a Mumbai hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow in a statement, saying, "We bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary leader whose immense contributions shaped both the Tata Group and the nation." He also called Tata his "friend, mentor, and guide."

Ratan Tata's legacy stands out for both his business expertise and his dedication to helping those in need. Through Tata Trusts, he supported healthcare, education, and various charitable efforts, improving the lives of millions across India.