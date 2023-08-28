‘Heartiest congratulations’: Nita Ambani wishes Neeraj Chopra and other athletes after WAC 2023 win

Billions of Indians have showered their love and praise upon Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who secured a gold medal for India in the men's javelin throw event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships (WAC) held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, extended her heartfelt wishes to Chopra as well.

Describing the day as "momentous" for India, Nita Ambani lauded not only Neeraj Chopra's achievement but also offered her congratulations to all the athletes who performed exceptionally well in the championships.

She stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for securing India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. This marks a significant day for India as the tricolour soared high on the global athletics stage. My congratulations also go out to D P Manu, Parul Chaudhary, Jeswin Aldrin, our men's relay team, and our esteemed Reliance Foundation athlete, Kishore Jena, for their outstanding performances that have brought pride to our nation on the global platform," in a statement released on Monday.

Nita Ambani also emphasized, "At Reliance Foundation, we take immense pride in our partnership with the Athletics Federation of India, contributing to the journey of Indian athletes from grassroots to glory."

On August 27th, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, achieving a remarkable javelin throw of 88.17m. Notably, he had secured a silver medal in the previous edition of the Championships.

Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic champion, outshone competitors Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, demonstrating his dominance in the competition from his second throw onward.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in congratulating Chopra, expressing on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 embodies excellence. His unwavering dedication, precision, and passion render him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the realm of sports. Congratulations to him for securing the Gold at the World Athletics Championships."