Heat wave to make a comeback in these states; Delhi temperature to spike to 40 degrees Celsius and more 

Weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its recent forecast that heat wave is all set to make a comeback this week. Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next 5 days. Given this forecast, Delhi and nearby areas are expected to record temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Mercury will likely soar upto 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and central India.

Hot and uncomfortable weather is likely to prevail over Konkan and Goa on May 10 and 11 due to humid air and high temperature. The Met Department also issued a heat wave warning for southern districts of Bengal including Kolkata on Monday.

Senior weather official Sourish Banerjee from IMD Kolkata said Bengal is awaiting another heat wave likely from Wednesday. “People will have to reel under uncomfortable weather from Tuesday due to the indirect effect of Cyclone Mocha,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by India Today. Cyclone Mocha is a tropical storm forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal.

He added there was no chance of rain till Thursday. Southern districts of the state are expected to record temperatures around 40-42 degrees Celsius between Tuesday to Thursday.

Heat wave warnings have been issued for Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum East, West Burdwan and West Medinipur. Central districts of Malda and North and South Dinajpur will also experience high temperatures on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in Andaman and Nicobar from May 8 to May 12 due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal which can intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days. IMD Kolkata Deputy Director Sanjib Banerjee said the cyclonic circulation currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea.

The Met Department also said that rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam for the next 3 days.

