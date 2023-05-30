Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, images of flooded roads surface on social media

Videos and images of flooded Bengaluru roads surfaced on Twitter minutes after heavy rains lashed the Karnataka capital on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that thundershowers are expected in Bengaluru and adjoining areas over the next five days. IMD has also issued yellow alert (heavy rain) for the state of Karnataka.

IMD Scientist A Prasad has predicetd heavy rainfall in the following districts on Wednesday: Kolar, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Chamarjanaagar and Ramanagar. He also added that Bengaluru could experience surface winds of speed upto 40 kmph.

The reason given for this heavy rain is divided into two weather patterns. First, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over Telagana. Second, trough from south Chattisgarh till interior Tamil Nadu. Trough is an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the centre of a region of low pressure.

“A cyclonic circulation lay over south Telangana and other parts of peninsular India, beside a trough extending from south of Chhattisgarh up to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Under the influence of these developing systems over peninsular India, thunderstorms and gusty wind are likely to occur in many parts of Bengaluru,” explained A Prasad, scientist ‘F’ at IMD Bengaluru.

Agitated citizens took to social media to express their anguish. Many people shared the images and videos of the waterlogged Bengaluru roads while others were trying to predict what’s coming ahead.

One Twitter user wrote, “This is outside RMZ on Old Madras Road today. When it rains it’s scary to go out either walking, riding or driving, we never know which drain we will end up in. So stay indoors.”

This is outside RMZ on Old Madras Road today. When it rains it’s scary to go out either walking, riding or driving, we never know which drain we will end up in. So stay indoors. Video credit- friend @Bnglrweatherman @BBMPCOMM @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/YXRpClc3lA — Half Kushka Half Kabab (@spot_NIK) May 30, 2023

“A strong convective system moving towards Chennai and Bengaluru,” wrote another Twitter user while sharing an infrared video of air molecules moving within fluids such as gas and liquid.

‘Karnataka Weather’, a Twitter handle that tracks weather in the state shared a video from Yeshvanthapura area.

A short spell of intense showers at Yeshvanthapura



VC: Ravi Gowda#Bengaluru #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/pHYZHh1zq7 — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) May 30, 2023

Another weather tracking account claimed that the intensity of rain and hailstorms in Bangarpet area are deadly.

⚠️ DEADLY RAINS IN BANGARPET



Extreme intensity rains and hailstorms striking Bangarpet and the villages in its South. Stay safe!



Decent popup has emerged over Devanahalli, lets see if it moves SW. Very very interesting hours ahead😃.#BengaluruRains #Bangalore #Bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/5k8mQ8XZdL — Weather@Bengaluru (@shackled_oldman) May 30, 2023

Same account was tracking the weather in Bengaluru.

5:40 Update:



Getting cloudier and cloudier in all 4 directions. Intense rains have started thrashing airport road.

⚠️Those driving to and from KIAL please take caution. I am very confident that rains will spread to. #Bengaluru soon.#BengaluruRains #Bangalorerains #Bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/avk5RvSZJS — Weather@Bengaluru (@shackled_oldman) May 30, 2023

Also WATCH | India's Q4 GDP Growth Pegged at 5.5%, FY23 growth seen at 7%; Will India continue to surpass China?

Also WATCH | Amul calls images of fungus-filled lassi ‘fake’, know about Dhruv Rathee’s Real Juice video row, Bournvita Instagram reel controversy