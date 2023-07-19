Henley Passport Index: Singapore passport holds the top spot; check Indian passport rank here

According to the latest Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday, Singapore has claimed the top spot as the world's most powerful passport in 2023, granting visa-free access to 192 countries. The previous title holder, the Japanese passport, slipped to the third position, now sharing it with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, India has made progress, climbing to the 80th spot along with Senegal and Togo. Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to 57 destinations, an improvement from the 83rd position in 2022.

Among European countries, Germany, Italy, and Spain jointly hold the second rank, offering visa-free access to 190 destinations.

In a surprising turn, the UK passport has risen two places to claim the fourth position after a six-year decline. The United States, however, continues its downward trajectory, dropping two places to eighth, granting access to only 184 destinations without a visa.

At the other end of the spectrum, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan possess the weakest passports, ranking 101st, 102nd, and 103rd, respectively. Pakistan stands at the 100th spot.

The Henley Passport Index compares visa-free access for 199 passports across 227 travel destinations. The index assigns a score based on whether a visa is unnecessary, obtainable upon arrival, or through an electronic travel authority.

Dr Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, highlighted the importance of open-door visa policies for countries, emphasizing the potential for forging connections with other nations and facilitating visa waivers. He suggests that governments can leverage their visa policies to enhance their passport's attractiveness, appealing to foreign investors seeking citizenship or residence opportunities.

Steffen added, "For entrepreneurs and businesspeople, improving economic mobility through visa-free access to stable economies and key markets provides a pathway to lucrative jurisdictions, mitigates risks, enables valuable partnerships, and expands networks with industry leaders, innovators, and investors."