'Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening': Suniel Shetty confirms, throws light on Bollywood film business 

HIGHLIGHTS

Actor Suniel Shetty spilled details about Hera Pheri 3

Shetty, who was last seen in Kiran Korrapati, mentioned about how movies are monetised

Shetty also talked about the various ways to monetise films

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Monday confirmed that the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 is happening in reality. The third edition of comedy series Hera Pheri had been in news for a very long time. There was news that the project was shelved due to various reasons. A few months, lead actor Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Raju in the movie, announced that he will not be part of Hera Pheri 3 because of creative differences. After producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s intervention, Kumar finally said yes to the project.

Shetty, who played the role of Shaam, in a LinkedIn announced that the movie's shooting has started.

“So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question!” Shetty wrote on LinkedIn.

The actor then spoke about how movies are financed, produced, and released, as well as how they make money. “The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be oversimplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the starting point,” Shetty wrote.

While explaining the several revenue outlets for a film, ranging from box office receipts to digital and satellite rights and music, Shetty said, There are several factors for any business to succeed - a good idea, thorough market research, a solid business plan, a skilled team, funding at the right time & a strong distribution network. The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be oversimplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the starting point.”

Shetty termed the distribution of films as a complex process that involves several layers like producers, distributors & exhibitors.

“Once a film’s made, a studio typically either sells the distribution rights to a distributor or appoints one on a commission basis, who is then responsible for securing screens from theatre owners, negotiating terms & releasing the film in theatres. Sometimes distributors negotiate a % of the box office collections,” he said.

Shetty also mentioned the various ways to monetise films. “#BoxOffice collections, domestic & international, are the primary ones. Success depends on various factors, including the star cast, genre, music & the buzz created.Then come the #TV (satellite) & #OTT (digital) rights, which are a significant % of overall revenue. These deals can be fairly structured at times. Recently these values shot through the roof, but have become more rational off late,” he mentioned in his post.

Pointing out that music rights are another key source of revenue, he said, “#MusicRights are another important source of revenue. Usually sold to a #musiclabel who in turn monetise it through channels like streaming, licensing, digital ad revenues, etc. Many films also tie-up with #brands for in-film placements or co-marketing activities, as an additional layer of revenue, or sometimes to offset part of the pre-release marketing expenses.”

He concluded the post by saying, “33 years & 125 films later I don’t have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it 🙏”

Hera Pheri 3 is the third movie in the Hera Pheri franchise. The first movie, Hera Pheri, was released in 2000, Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006.

Also Read: IIM Ahmedabad alumnus meets Narayana Murthy; Infosys founder shares fond memories