'He's not even an MLA': Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for calling Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan 'CM of Andhra Pradesh'

Actress Urvashi Rautela faced social media backlash on Thursday after mistakenly addressing actor-politician Pawan Kalyan as the "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh" on Twitter.

In her social media post, Urvashi shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, promoting their just-released film "Bro The Avatar," and referred to Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, which is actually YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar 🎥 🍿 releases tomorrow #28thJuly worldwide 🌎 story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all ♥️… pic.twitter.com/IncVf6q1Kb — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) July 27, 2023

Netizens flooded her comments section, pointing out the error and humorously suggesting even higher political positions for Pawan Kalyan. One user said, “why stop at chief minister 🤣 give him a post of prime minister too.”

why stop at chief minister 🤣 give him a post of prime minister too... pic.twitter.com/XJLfteXy3w — Dinesh Reddy (@dineshysrcp) July 27, 2023

Another user wrote, “Before tweeting you should have basic knowledge on the subject you are going to tweet. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is Mr YS Jaganmohana Reddy.”

Before tweeting you should have basic knowledge on the subject you are going to tweet. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is Mr YS Jaganmohana Reddy. — Preddy (@mvvprasadreddy) July 28, 2023

Her PR team has same brain like her,



See the comments, Her PR team got nothing to promote so they asked everyone to comment,

Picaso screenshot 🤣 https://t.co/INzIbVeVXU — Close Associate BDP (@EggsPert0) July 28, 2023

SOMEONE TAKE HER PHONE https://t.co/fShbp82H5V — RAVI TEJA FANS BRAZIL 🇧🇷 (@misssexypayaI) July 27, 2023

Kalyan after reading the line *esteemed Chief minister*😂🙃 pic.twitter.com/Rp1DYoR2jT — A K H I L (@akhilbavanasi80) July 27, 2023

Chief Minister aa🤣🤣first he should win mla 🤣 — Prabhas (@prabhasutd) July 28, 2023

The film "Bro" is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie "Vinodhaya Sitham," directed by Samuthirakani, and stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, and Vennela Kishore alongside Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.

In a recent media interaction, Priya Prakash Varrier expressed her excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan and shared details about her role in the film. Pawan Kalyan is also known for being the chief of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and has announced the party's participation in the 2024 assembly elections.

During the 2019 assembly elections, the Jana Sena Party contested 137 out of 175 assembly segments but secured only one seat. The movie "Bro" is set to release on July 28, 2023, and Urvashi Rautela appears in the song "My Dear Markandeya" in the film, with the full video yet to be released.

‘BRO’ could have been a faithful remake, had it toned down the extra additions. With special numbers and references, it becomes a watered-down version of ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’, said India Today's review of the movie.

