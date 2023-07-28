'He's not even an MLA': Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for calling Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan 'CM of Andhra Pradesh'

Actress Urvashi Rautela faced social media backlash on Thursday after mistakenly addressing actor-politician Pawan Kalyan as the "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh" on Twitter.
In her social media post, Urvashi shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, promoting their just-released film "Bro The Avatar," and referred to Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, which is actually YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Netizens flooded her comments section, pointing out the error and humorously suggesting even higher political positions for Pawan Kalyan. One user said, “why stop at chief minister 🤣 give him a post of prime minister too.”
Another user wrote, “Before tweeting you should have basic knowledge on the subject you are going to tweet. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is Mr YS Jaganmohana Reddy.”
The film "Bro" is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie "Vinodhaya Sitham," directed by Samuthirakani, and stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, and Vennela Kishore alongside Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.
In a recent media interaction, Priya Prakash Varrier expressed her excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan and shared details about her role in the film. Pawan Kalyan is also known for being the chief of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and has announced the party's participation in the 2024 assembly elections.
During the 2019 assembly elections, the Jana Sena Party contested 137 out of 175 assembly segments but secured only one seat. The movie "Bro" is set to release on July 28, 2023, and Urvashi Rautela appears in the song "My Dear Markandeya" in the film, with the full video yet to be released.
‘BRO’ could have been a faithful remake, had it toned down the extra additions. With special numbers and references, it becomes a watered-down version of ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’, said India Today's review of the movie.
Also Watch | Vande Bharat Express: Cockroach found in food served on Bhopal-Gwalior train route; IRCTC responds
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today