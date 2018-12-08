Hillary Clinton arrives in Udaipur for Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's wedding

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton has reportedly arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The former US Secretary of State was spotted with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding venue.

Several renowned personalities from all walks of life are also reported to have arrived in Udaipur to join the wedding festivities with Ambani family. Recently married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and other celebrities have reportedly flown in to the City of Lakes to attend the marriage ceremony.

Isha Ambani, the only daughter of India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal on December 12. The pre-wedding rituals have already started. Ambani family organised Anna Seva on Friday ahead of the wedding ceremony, hosting 5,100 people till December. It is being held at Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

During the couple's pre-wedding festivities, an exhibition called the 'Swadesh Bazaar' will also be held to showcase as many as 108 traditional Indian art and craft forms, a statement from the Reliance Foundation said.

ALSO WATCH:



