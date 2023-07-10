Himachal Pradesh CM announces emergency helpline numbers as heavy rains cause widespread damage 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a video message on Monday announced emergency helpline numbers to help those affected due to the incessant downpour in the hilly state. Sukhu also said that he and his office will also be available 24 hours for assistance. Emergency helpline numbers announced by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister are 1100, 1070, and 1077.

The Himachal Pradesh CM also appealed to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours since there is a prediction of heavy rainfall. He added compensation will also be provided for damages due to rains. Sukhu asked MLAs to be present in their respective constituencies and help as many people as possible.

Sukhu said in his video message: “I again request the people of Himachal, please stay inside your homes for the next 24 hours because there is a chance of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours...we have arranged 3 helpline numbers 1100, 1070 and 1077...you can call these numbers in case of any emergency and I will also be available 24 hours...”

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Minister of Horticulture Jagat Singh Negi told ANI that unprecedented heavy rainfall over the past three days has caused massive damage, especially to infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities, fields and houses. Negi added nine people have died in three days and around 250 houses have been damaged.

The Met Department has issued a red alert for 10 out of 12 districts in the state including Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Una. Major rivers of the state including Beas, Chenab, Ravi, Satluj, and Swan have seen a rise in water levels due to heavy downpour.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and Manali-Kullu National Highway have been closed due to massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh. The movement of vehicles has also been completely stopped from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang after stones fell on the Kullu-Manali road.

