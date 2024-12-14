Himachal Pradesh: Man leaps from sliding SUV near Atal Tunnel, escapes injury

A man had a close brush with danger near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, managing to jump out of his SUV just in time to save himself. A video circulating on social media captures the incident, where multiple vehicles can be seen skidding and struggling to navigate the snow-covered road near the tunnel.

Operational since 2020, the Atal Tunnel is celebrated as an engineering marvel, significantly cutting down travel time between Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti Valley by bypassing treacherous mountain passes. However, heavy snowfall during winter makes driving perilous, with icy roads and sharp slopes posing serious challenges to motorists.

In the recent incident near the Atal Tunnel, an SUV descending the icy road lost control and began sliding uncontrollably. The driver, unable to regain control, made a split-second decision to jump out of the moving vehicle. He rolled onto the ground moments before the SUV came to a stop after colliding with a wall, narrowly avoiding what could have been a tragic accident.

The video of the incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with viewers expressing both shock and relief that the man escaped without serious harm.

The translated caption accompanying the post read: “If you’re going to panic, then it’s better not to go at all. But if you’re going, follow the advisory, and everything will be fine. If the snow is falling far from your location, go to a nearby spot to enjoy it instead. Especially at Atal Tunnel, limit your time to a maximum of 30 minutes, enjoy, and then leave!”

A user commented on the Instagram video: “Bro guide these people from Canadian Drivers book !! What to do while driving in Snow! That can help people to understand what to do, rather than jumping from a vehicle and putting other people’s lives at risk."