Hindu outfit threatens Seema Haider, mother of four who entered India illegally after falling in love while playing PUBG

A Hindu outfit has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who allegedly entered India illegally to be with her lover, to leave the country. The outfit, identified as Gau Raksha Hindu Dal, claimed that Haider could be a Pakistani spy and pose a threat to the country.

Gau Raksha Hindu Dal’s national president Ved Nagar said in a video as per India Today: “We won’t tolerate a woman from a traitorous nation. If Seema Haider does not leave the country in 72 hours, we will begin an agitation”.

This, however, is not the first threat against Haider. The Mumbai Police on Thursday informed that its Traffic Control Room received a call from an unidentified Urdu-speaking caller. The caller reportedly warned of a 26/11-like terror attack in India if Seema Haider did not return to Pakistan.

The caller said if Haider did not return to Pakistan, India would “face destruction”. The unidentified caller also said everyone should be prepared for a 26/11-like terror attack and the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for the same. Probe into the matter is currently underway.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, aged 30 and 25 respectively, fell in love while talking on gaming application PUBG in 2019. Haider allegedly entered India through Nepal. On July 4, she was arrested for entering India illegally through Nepal without a visa. Sachin was also arrested later for helping her. The two were, however, released on bail.

After being released, the two started living together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area with Seema’s four children. Seema has converted to Hinduism and does not want to return to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Seema’s husband Ghulam Haider in a video message appealed to the Indian government to send his wife and children back. He further claimed his wife was manipulated to come to India through PUBG. Her friends and family, however, have made it clear they don’t want her to return to Pakistan.

