Hinduja Group retains UK rich list crown for fifth year as £38 billion fortune holds firm

The Hinduja family has retained the top spot on The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 for the fifth consecutive year, with a net worth of £38 billion, reaffirming the global strength and resilience of the 111-year-old Hinduja Group.

Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja and family, who represent the diversified transnational conglomerate, once again emerged as the wealthiest family in the United Kingdom in the annual ranking that features around 350 of the country’s richest individuals and families.

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Despite global economic uncertainties and policy shifts, the group continued to demonstrate steady business momentum across sectors and geographies. The conglomerate traces its philosophy to founder Late Shri Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, whose guiding principle — “My Dharma is to work so that I can give” — continues to shape its business and social initiatives.

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Operating in 38 countries, the Hinduja Group has investments spanning mobility, digital technology, banking and financial services, media, project development, lubricants and specialty chemicals, energy, real estate, trading and healthcare.

Over the past year, the group has also sharpened its focus on electric mobility in India, including investments in vehicle charging infrastructure, underscoring its push towards sustainability and future-ready innovation.

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Alongside its business interests, the Hinduja family continues to expand its social impact initiatives through the Hinduja Foundation, with programmes focused on education, healthcare, sustainable rural development and water conservation across multiple geographies.

Other prominent names on The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 include David and Simon Reuben and family (£27.971 billion), Sir Leonard Blavatnik (£26.852 billion), Idan Ofer (£24.481 billion) and the Weston family (£18.939 billion).