Hiring! IBPS invites applications for 7,275 jobs in 19 banks

IBPS has invited applications for as many as 7,275 posts of clerks in 19 nationalised banks across India. The online exam (preliminary and main) is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 and January 2019. Aspirants will have to go through a common recruitment process comprising preliminary as well as main exams. A statement from the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers Exam) says the shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted any of the 19 banks. IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts exams for clerical as well as probationary officers' posts once a year.

The banks that are participating in the recruitment process include Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Vijaya Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Syndicate Bank.

The online registration, including application fees, for clerical posts will start on September 18 till October 10. The candidates can download call letters for pre-exam training in November; the training will be conducted from November 26 to December 1. The candidates will be able to download letters for preliminary online exam in December. The result of the preliminary exam will be announced in January 2019. Those who will be selected in it would be able to sit for main exam on January 20, 2019.

Eligibility criteria