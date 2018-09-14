scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Hiring! IBPS invites applications for 7,275 jobs in 19 banks

The online exam (preliminary and main) is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 and January 2019. The shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted any of the 19 banks.

IBPS has invited applications for as many as 7,275 posts of clerks in 19 nationalised banks across India. The online exam (preliminary and main) is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 and January 2019. Aspirants will have to go through a common recruitment process comprising preliminary as well as main exams. A statement from the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers Exam) says the shortlisted candidates will be provisionally allotted any of the 19 banks. IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts exams for clerical as well as probationary officers' posts once a year.

The banks that are participating in the recruitment process include Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Vijaya Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Syndicate Bank.

The online registration, including application fees, for clerical posts will start on September 18 till October 10. The candidates can download call letters for pre-exam training in November; the training will be conducted from November 26 to December 1. The candidates will be able to download letters for preliminary online exam in December. The result of the preliminary exam will be announced in January 2019. Those who will be selected in it would be able to sit for main exam on January 20, 2019.

Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central government.
  • A candidate must be either a citizen of India. Nepal, Bhutan or Tibetan refugees who came over to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India. A person of Indian origin who migrated to India from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam can also apply.
  • Minimum age for these posts is 20 years while maximum age limit is 28 years. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe will be given 5 years of age relaxation, while OBC candidates will get three years of relaxation in their age. Persons with disability will also be given 10-year age relief.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos