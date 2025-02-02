‘Historic move’: Kajol praises Siddaramaiah govt’s move to facilitate ‘Right to Die with dignity’

Bollywood actress Kajol, known for her compelling roles and strong social stances, has publicly praised the Karnataka government following its approval of the right to die with dignity for terminally ill patients. The actress, who recently appeared in the streaming film Do Patti, took to Instagram Stories to share a newspaper clipping highlighting this significant development. The report read, "Karnataka government allows ‘right to die with dignity’ for terminally ill #righttodiewithdignity #salaamvenky."

Kajol connected this groundbreaking legal step to the central message of her 2022 film Salaam Venky, which depicted the true story of a young man’s legal fight to be granted the right to a dignified death.

The film revolved around Kolavennu Venkatesh, a young chess player battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and his mother’s relentless efforts to honor his wish for euthanasia — a plea that was ultimately denied, leading to his death just two days later in December 2004.

The Karnataka government’s decision is rooted in a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the right to die with dignity under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced on January 31 that the state had issued "a historic order" to enforce this directive. “This will immensely benefit those who are terminally ill with no hope of recovery, or are in a persistent vegetative state, and where the patient no longer benefits from life-sustaining treatment,” he stated.

As per a health department circular dated January 30, 2025, hospitals across Karnataka are instructed to establish primary and secondary medical boards. These boards will evaluate requests from patients' nearest relatives concerning the Withdrawal of Life-Sustaining Therapy (WLST), provided such requests are supported by living wills.

While active euthanasia remains illegal in India, passive euthanasia — which involves withholding or withdrawing life support — has been legal under specific circumstances since landmark Supreme Court judgments in the Aruna Shanbaug (2011) and Common Cause (2018) cases, with guidelines further refined in 2023.

Kajol’s acknowledgment of Karnataka’s decision underscores the intersection of art and social change, reflecting how narratives like Salaam Venky resonate beyond cinema screens to influence public discourse on deeply personal and ethical issues.