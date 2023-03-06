'Holi kab hai, kab hai holi': Gabbar's dialogue sees an uptick on Google search ahead of festival

Google India on Monday weighed in on the ongoing debate over the correct date of Holi festival with an iconic movie dialogue.

"Our mind rn: Holi kab hai? 🔁 Kab hai Holi?" tweeted Google India while referring to the iconic dialogue mouthed by amjad Khan (as Gabbar Singh) in the 1975 cult movie Sholay.

Google India also shared a screenshot on an uptick it saw in searches being made on the correct date of the festival this year. With confusion prevailing about the Holika Dahan timing, people are confused on the day they will play with colours.

This year the question of ‘Holi kab hai, kab hai Holi’ is being asked by a larger group of people because Maharashtra is observing the festival of colours on March 7, whereas Holi is being celebrated in other parts of the country on March 8.

In accordance with the Marathi calendar, Holika Dahan falls on Monday, March 6, and Rang Panchami on Tuesday, March 7 and so, Holi is being celebrated on the latter date in the state.

As per the screenshot shared by Google, for most of February the Holi-related phrase that was searched was "holi on 8th March" but the search term "holi on 7th March" gained traction by the end of February.

Even for market traders, the date of market holiday turned out to be a heartburn. Many wondered on social media why the stock exchanges declared market holiday on March 7, when most parts of the country are celebrating it on March 8.

"It is shocking that the govt or concerned agencies related to stock market have taken a wrong decision regarding holi holiday for indian stock markets. how can the employees of brokerages work in their offices when color is being played at their homes & on the streets!" complained a Twitter user.

For central government employees, March 8 has been declared as a public holiday applicable for central administrative offices located in Delhi/ New Delhi. Banks are also closed on the same day.

