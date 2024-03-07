'Hope I land safely': Passenger gets seat without cushion in IndiGo Bengaluru-Bhopal flight

An IndiGo passenger onboarded a flight only to find that her seat was...well without a seat. Yavanika Raj who was on the Bengaluru-Bhopal flight, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her troubling experience after boarding the flight. She wrote that her seats were without any cushion and hoped to land safely.

Related Articles

"Beautiful @IndiGo6E-I do hope I land safely. This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465," the passenger wrote along with an image of her seat that had an exposed metal frame and no cushion.

Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! :)

This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465. pic.twitter.com/DcPJTq3zka — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) March 6, 2024

Responding to the passenger's query, the airline said that the seat cushions were replaced before the flight took off for cleaning purposes.

"The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required. We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers," IndiGo responded on the micro-blogging site to her post.

However this is not the first instance of a passenger entering a flight to find out there was no cushioning on their seat.

Last year, an IndiGo passenger travelling Pune-Nagpur was left stunned after she found out that her seat did not have a cushion to sit on. The passenger's husband had- then criticised the airline for being careless and not ensuring its passengers a comfortable journey.