'How did you sleep last night...': Bryan Johnson fires back at Delhi doctor who called his lifestyle 'farce'

US millionaire and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson found himself at the center of controversy after abruptly leaving Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF” podcast over air pollution concerns. The move sparked a sharp reaction from Delhi-based dermatologist Dr. Shikhar Ganjoo, who ridiculed Johnson’s health philosophy in a viral social media post.

Taking to X, Dr. Ganjoo wrote, “Longevity rant is a laughable, deluded OCD tirade. Every word reeks of pseudo-scientific desperation, turning his life into a pompous farce. His rigid rituals are not inspiring but a miserable mockery of living.”

Johnson, known for his intense wellness routines and health tech investments, responded cryptically, asking, “Dr. Ganjoo, how did you sleep last night?”

The controversy began when Johnson, who was in India for the podcast recording, cut his session short, citing poor air quality. Explaining his exit, he wrote, “When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air, which made the air purifier I’d brought with me ineffective.”

Johnson further revealed that by his third day in India, he had developed a throat burn and skin rash due to pollution. He criticized how air pollution in the country had become “so normalized that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known.”

Following the incident, Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and brother of Nikhil Kamath, shared his perspective, noting that Johnson helped him debunk a common misconception. “The biggest takeaway for me after meeting Bryan Johnson was debunking the myth I once believed: that only Delhi in India has an air quality problem and that it occurs only in winter,” he posted.

The exchange has sparked debate online, with some defending Johnson’s concerns while others criticized him for coming to India despite its well-documented air quality issues.