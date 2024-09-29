HR team fired after Manager’s own CV gets auto-rejected by faulty system, netizens say 'lazy and mediocre'

In a surprising turn of events, an entire HR team at a company has been laid off after their manager's own CV was mistakenly rejected by the company's automated recruitment system. The manager posted on Reddit to reveal the surprising mistake that caused his HR team's downfall.

In response to a job seeker's complaint about an instant rejection, the manager shared his own experience. Both he and the job seeker got rejection emails at exactly 10:56 a.m., which led to doubts about how the applications were being reviewed.

“Auto rejection systems from HR make me angry,” the manager commented. “In three months, we couldn’t find a single qualified candidate.” Wanting to figure out the problem, the manager decided to look into it further. “I created a new email and sent them a modified version of my CV with a fake name,” he recounted.

The findings were shocking: he was also automatically rejected without anyone reviewing his qualifications. After he reported this to upper management, "half of the HR department was fired in the following weeks," he said.

The manager, who works in the tech industry, was attempting to hire developers. However, the HR department had configured the automated system to search for the wrong skills. They were seeking an AngularJS developer, even though the job required expertise in Angular, which is a completely different framework.

“The truly infuriating part was that I was consistently told they had candidates who didn’t pass the first screening process, which was false,” he added.

The incident has sparked widespread debate and criticism of the company's decision. Many people have argued that the HR team should not be held responsible for the system's failure and that the layoffs were unfair and unjustified.

Others have pointed out the irony of the situation, noting that the HR team was responsible for overseeing the recruitment process and ensuring the effectiveness of the automated system. The fact that the system failed to recognize the qualifications of their own manager is a significant indictment of the team's competence.

One user wrote, "This is why automated systems should never replace human judgement," while another said, "HR should be more vigilant; this is embarrassing for the company."