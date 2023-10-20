'Humara sapna hai Russian ko dost banau': Russian YouTuber harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

A Russian YouTuber, known for her channel, ‘ Koko In India’ was harassed by a man in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market. The incident was live-streamed on her YouTube channel and quickly went viral.

In the video, Koko is seen walking through the market when she is approached by the man. He starts making inappropriate comments about her appearance and asks her to be friends. Koko tries to ignore him, but he continues to follow her and make lewd remarks. She eventually gets uncomfortable and ends the live stream.

It began as a harmless interaction as the man informed the Russian YouTuber that he follows her channel Koki and then asked, "Can you be my friend?" However, it quickly escalated into a conversation where the man started making lewd remarks. "Aap vaise bahut sexy ho. Kya aap (friend) banna pasand karoge? (You are very sexy. Would you like to be my friend)," he said.

The YouTuber maintained her composure during the incident, however her discomfort was palpable throughout the video. She later posted the video of the entire episode on her social media accounts, which showed her becoming uncomfortable and trying to go. Soon after the man began flirting with her and acting disrespectfully, she ended the conversation with the stalker by saying, "Okay, bye-bye."

The Russian woman didn't come online for almost three days after the incident. On Thursday, Koko shared an Instagram story about what’s happening with her and wrote, "Hello, mere dost. I disappeared for 3 days. Don't forget me. I will come back tomorrow and post a new vlog. I will tell you everything. You will be surprised to hear what is happening in my life and where I am now."

The incident has sparked outrage among many people, who have condemned the man's behavior and called for action to be taken against him. “Being an Indian, I apologise for that guy’s behaviour," commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “being an Indian, I am extremely sorry for that shameless and desperate guy. I am sorry that such guys exist in our society. Also, I salute your bravery and the way you ignored that guy."

Koko, who is also known as Kristina, is originally from Russia. She is a well-known internet personality with thousands of followers on social media platforms. On Instagram, she has about 70,000 followers, and on YouTube, she has over 200K subscribers. She resides in India's capital and travels to different places within the country and records videos. The woman regularly posts about her fitness routine on social media along with a glimpse into her travel.

