Hyderabad rains: Two-day holiday at schools, govt offices; CM KCR wants pvt firms to announce holidays

In view of incessant rains, Telangana government has on Thursday declared two-day holidays, July 21, 22, for all government offices and educational institutions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, said Chief Minister's Office.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said that emergency services such as medical, milk supply etc will continue uninterrupted. CM KCR ordered the state labour department to take steps to ensure that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices in GHMC Limits, said CMO.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Thursday advised citizens to stay indoors as weather reports predict heavy rains to continue in the region.

“Heavy rains are expected to continue. Citizens are advised to stay indoors. Dial the control room on 040-21111111 for any rain-related issues & assistance. Instructed all the officials to be on high alert. Monsoon emergency teams and EVDM teams are on the field monitoring the complaints. @GHMCOnline @Director_EVDM @DRFEVDM @KTRBRS,” she tweeted.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy put out a tweet regarding the closure of schools for the two days.

''Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday,'' the Minister said on her Twitter handle.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts of Telangana today.

