Hyderabad University professor allegedly molests Thai student, arrested

A University of Hyderabad professor was arrested for molesting a student of foreign origin, city police said on Saturday. The shocking incident took place yesterday when the professor had taken the student to his house on the pretext of giving her a book. The student is a native of Thailand, the police said.

The professor reportedly dropped the student a couple of hours later to the university, when her friends found her crying. On asking, she narrated her story and reported the case to the police.

According to the Gachibowli police officers, the incident took place around 4 PM, when the professor reportedly took the student to his house. He dropped her back around 9 PM. Her friends said that the student was crying alone when they found out about her situation.

Police added that the victim only understands the Thai language. “We have registered a case and arrested the accused professor. Further investigations are on,” the police said.

The University of Hyderabad has students coming from various countries, including Iran, Myanmar, Thailand, Mongolia, Syria, Tanzania, Yemen, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, Ethiopia, South Africa, Guyana, Uzbekistan, and Japan. The university’s Study in India Program attracts hundreds of students from Europe and North America for short-term courses.