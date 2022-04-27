Hyundai's 2nd EV 'Ioniq 5' to launch in India soon; check specs, features

South Korean auto giant Hyundai has confirmed that its all-electric Ioniq 5 will be launched this year in India. The company has also announced that it would be a part of Hyundai's plans to expand its battery-electric vehicle (BEV) lineup to 6 models by 2028. Hyundai also claims that the term "IONIQ" is a combination of "ion" and "unique".

While there's no official confirmation on the official launch date, Hyundai India has confirmed that the launch will take place in the 2nd half of this year. Hyundai's this announcement has come on the lines of its Ioniq 5 winning the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) 2022 award. Korean automaker's Ioniq 5 is expected to launch in India around Diwali festive season in October.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be built on its Skateboard Platform, known as the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The automaker also claims that the new EV's interiors have been designed using several eco-friendly materials to enhance Hyundai's sustainability endeavours.

Interestingly, this will also be Hyundai's first EV to be built from the ground up around the electric motors and battery. Hyundai Ioniq 5 will also be the company's second EV in India after the Kona EV.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Specs

In terms of looks, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come with U-shaped dual LED lights at the front, pop-out door handles, swooping bonnet, and rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps. Apart from these, the new car will also get a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and 20-inch wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 5's interiors will feature a minimalistic design theme and will get premium features like a HUD and two 12-inch screens each with a BlueLink connectivity system.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 – Powertrain

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be offered with an option of two battery packs - a 72.6 kWh battery which will offer a maximum range of 481 km and a 58 kWh battery offering a maximum range of 385 km.

The car's 2WD variant will come with a rear axle-mounted electric motor that will churn out 217 hp power and 350 Nm torque, while the AWD variant will sport two electric motors, producing 305 hp power and 605 Nm torque.

The automaker also claims that its Ioniq 5 EV will sport an 800V battery that allows the car to charge its batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in around 18 minutes using a 220kW DC charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be launched as a completely knocked down (CKD) product and would be assembled at the company's Chennai plant.