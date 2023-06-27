‘I am sorry Sanju. I will never ever hurt you again’: Bizarre billboard apology in Noida leaves netizens in splits

A bizarre billboard apology with the words "I am sorry Sanju" has been put up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The billboard has amused Twitter users, who are trying to figure out who Sanju is and what he did to deserve an apology.

The billboard is located on a busy road in Noida and features a photo of two children with the words “I am sorry Sanju. I will never ever hurt you again, your Sush” written below.

Oh Gurl.



It will be just a few months for you to realise you should have spent money on mutual funds rather than on this billboard for Sanju and his ego. #JustNoidaThings #noida pic.twitter.com/Jp8o186RXa — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) June 23, 2023

The billboard has been up for several days and has attracted a lot of attention from Twitter users. Some users are amused by the billboard and are trying to figure out who Sanju is and what he did to deserve an apology. Others are wondering if the billboard is a genuine apology or if it is a prank.

A Twitter user was quick to point out that the billboard has been erected in Sector 125 of Noida, close to Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station. “Oh Gurl. It will be just a few months for you to realise you should have spent money on mutual funds rather than on this billboard for Sanju and his ego,” another Twitter user shared the billboard’s photo.

In today's episode of what the fuck goes on in Noida pic.twitter.com/cScEMdkZmE — 🥭 🐭 (@uDasKapital) June 26, 2023

“if my man doesn't apologise like this i don't want him,” a user wrote. “What have u been upto in NCR ?” another one said. “i don't even get a text msg that says this bhai? y'all crazy,” a third user commented. "Bro i thought this was a joke until i saw this myself rn😭😭😭😭," a user commented. "new standards for apologies just dropped," fourth user commented.

In today's episode of what the fuck goes on in Noida pic.twitter.com/cScEMdkZmE — 🥭 🐭 (@uDasKapital) June 26, 2023

Now a days Kids in Noida

We had our superhero 5 years ago in pune pic.twitter.com/won4YFrcO4 — Abhijeet Shirsath (@Abhi_shir60) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, one person shared a picture of a similar public apology that appeared in Pune, Maharashtra, around five years ago. He put up 300 posters around the Pimpri Saudagar area in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, to make up with his girlfriend after a fight.

Residents of the Pimpri Saudagar then woke up to huge posters saying “Shivde (nickname of the girl), I am sorry” in bold print with a red heart symbol beside it.

Also Read: Deer Park in Hauz Khas to be shut down; deer to be moved to Delhi, Rajasthan forest areas