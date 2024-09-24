'I don't do business with Muslims & Marathis': Controversy erupts over Mumbai TC's discriminatory remarks

A ticket collector with Western Railway, Ashish Pande, has ignited controversy following remarks perceived as discriminatory against the Marathi and Muslim communities. Pande, originally from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Vikhroli, Mumbai, allegedly declared his refusal to support businesses operated by individuals from these communities or to use auto-rickshaws driven by them.

An audio recording of Pande's comments surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on September 22, at approximately 5:33 PM, and has since gone viral, amassing nearly 1,000 reposts and over 130,000 views in just five hours.

In the clip, Pande reportedly states, “I don't give business to Muslims and Maharashtrians. I don't sit in autos of Muslims and Maharashtrians,” raising significant alarm and public outcry throughout Maharashtra. The incident has now aggravated tensions within the region, particularly concerning migrant workers and their relations with local communities.

'I don't give business to Muslims & Maharasthrians.

I don't sit in autos of Muslims & Maharashtrians.'



- Ashish Pandey, TC in Western Railway who lives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/a1RRIZXgwM — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) September 22, 2024

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for Western Railway stated, “We take this matter very seriously. The staff member making such adverse comments about religious communities and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry.” The spokesperson confirmed that a comprehensive investigation would follow to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of services provided by the railway.

Pande's statements have drawn widespread criticism, particularly from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a political party focused on advocating for local rights. The MNS confronted Pande directly, warning him about his behaviour and the potential implications of his comments.

A social activist emphasised the heightened importance of regional identity and social cohesion, stating, “Pande’s remarks have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the relationship between migrants and locals in the state.”