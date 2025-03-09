'I don't know if I am too old...': Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath finds Instagram complex

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is used to navigating complex financial markets, but Instagram seems to be an entirely different challenge. In a lighthearted post on X, Kamath admitted that he is still figuring out how to use the platform.

"Trying to learn how to use Instagram. I don’t know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use," he wrote, triggering amused reactions from social media users.

To emphasize his struggle, Kamath shared a screenshot of a conversation with his colleagues, where he expressed complete confusion over Instagram’s many features. The exchange was both humorous and relatable. He started by asking, "Wth is stories on Instagram," to which his colleague Krishna Lohia responded, "Stories, Reels, posts WTF." When Krishna added, "There's community also," Kamath could only react with a resigned "Damn."

Things escalated when Karthik Rangappa chimed in, explaining that "Posts has normal and carousel also."

Clearly overwhelmed, Kamath responded, "What! How are people not confused with all of this?" .

Kamath’s struggle resonated with many users, as Instagram continues to evolve with new features that can be overwhelming, even for tech entrepreneurs. His post comes at a time when Instagram dominates India’s digital landscape, with over 414 million users as of early 2025—roughly 28.4% of the population. The platform has become an essential tool for businesses and influencers, leveraging features like Reels, Stories, and influencer marketing to engage audiences.

Trying to learn how to use Instagram. 🤯 I don’t know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use. 😬 pic.twitter.com/KgBEyFU2Lc — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 9, 2025

Despite Kamath’s confusion, Instagram is a powerhouse for businesses in India. Brands are using visual storytelling, user-generated content, and interactive features to build engagement. Companies like Nykaa, Zomato, and Swiggy have successfully tapped into Instagram’s potential. Nykaa has leveraged influencers and user-generated content to connect with younger audiences, while Zomato’s humor-driven meme marketing has helped it stay culturally relevant. Swiggy, on the other hand, has used Instagram Story ads to increase app downloads and lower acquisition costs.