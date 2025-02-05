‘I earned ₹3,200 while male peers made ₹18,000’: DU professor’s viral post exposes long-existing pay gap

A Delhi University (DU) professor’s candid account of gender pay disparity and workplace harassment in India’s education sector has gone viral, sparking widespread debate. Kavita Kamboj, now an Assistant Professor at Kirori Mal College, shared her journey from being an underpaid Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) to securing a permanent role in higher education.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Kamboj wrote:

“My journey as a Post Graduate Teacher (Commerce) began at a CBSE school in my hometown when I was 22. My salary was ₹3,200 per month, while my male colleagues were earning a minimum of ₹18,000 per month.”

She highlighted the stark gender-based pay gap, adding, “The salary gap between male and female teachers in small towns and cities is significant. Even with 10 years of experience, female teachers were getting merely ₹5,000 to ₹6,000.”

Kamboj described how her male colleagues earned additional income through private tuition while neglecting classroom teaching. “The entire class used to attend his coaching centre at his home, where he charged ₹1,000 per student for accounts tuition, with nearly 25 students. This meant he was earning around ₹43,000 per month. I, on the other hand, believed that my students didn’t need tuition when I was teaching them well in class.”

Despite her dedication, she faced workplace hostility. She recalled an incident that left her feeling trapped:

“My Principal called me into her office, closed all the curtains, and threatened me—asking how I dared to apply elsewhere while on leave. She told me I was ‘nothing’ to the organization and that she could remove me anytime. She even warned me that wherever I go, she would chase me.”

Her breaking point came when her salary was raised by just ₹500, reaching ₹3,700. Determined to escape, she cleared the UGC NET with JRF and secured a government college position in Chandigarh, earning ₹25,800 monthly. “No gender bias, no exploitation. At 24, I became the youngest Assistant Professor in the college,” she proudly shared.

Kamboj’s post resonated widely, drawing reactions that reflected both empathy and frustration. One user wrote, I’ve witnessed firsthand the pressures and unfair treatment teachers face. Despite being highly qualified—MSc, M.Ed, CTET, 20 years of experience and what not—the harassment over salary and unnecessary stress is overwhelming. It’s disheartening to see underqualified individuals teaching them how to do their job, simply because they are connected to the management. The extent of nepotism in private schools is alarming, and it has led me to question why my initial passion for teaching faded.”

Another added, “I am happy that you have achieved best and overcame all the hurdles in your life.. Pay disparity happens not only on the basis of gender but also on the basis of unawareness. Few HR tries to make their name in terms of offering less than what is budgeted. It’s high time to regularize payments in private organisations.”