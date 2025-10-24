'I finally got a job': Redditor says that one 'yes' after 100s of rejections changed everything

A heartfelt Reddit post has struck an emotional chord with thousands online, perfectly capturing the despair and resilience of today’s job seekers. The original poster (OP) opened up about months of relentless job applications, countless interviews, and repeated rejections that led to crushing self-doubt.

"I can't believe I'm writing this... I finally got a job," the user wrote. He described feeling trapped in a “black hole of applications,” where every day blurred into anxiety and numbness. “You send out hundreds of CVs and start wondering if you even exist anymore,” they wrote, echoing the frustration of countless job seekers navigating a competitive and often unforgiving market.

Despite moments of hopelessness, the poster decided to keep going—taking small steps, rebuilding confidence, and learning to detach from outcomes. Then, out of nowhere, came the long-awaited “yes.”

The post ends with a message of hope for others still struggling: “You’re not broken. You’re not the problem. The system is brutal, but you’ll make it through.”

In an era where job insecurity and burnout are rampant, this simple yet powerful story of perseverance and self-belief has become a rallying cry for anyone fighting silent battles in the modern job market.

"Congratulations! I'm in the same boat. Just need one yes... (sic)," a user commented.

"Congrats on breaking through. The job hunt is brutal these days. you've earned it after that marathon," a second user said.

"Congratulations. I hope this is me soon. Months of searching and so many interviews. I am getting tired of trying to sell myself haha. Need to stay focused on the end goal. Strong minds and will triumph," a third user wrote.

"Congrats! I’m so so depressed right now cuz I’ve been job hunting so hard ever since I graduated. I feel so lazy and useless but I’m trying. It’s nice to see at least some success in this job market," another user said.