'I had the greatest scam call': Comedian Rohan Joshi after being targeted in popular fake courier scam 

Renowned comedian Rohan Joshi recently disclosed an attempt by a fraudster to target him through the prevalent fake courier scam.

Joshi, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and co-founder of the creative agency AIB, took to Instagram to recount what he called the "greatest scam call" he had ever received.

Describing the details of the call in an Instagram video, Joshi talked about how a small detail by the scammer gave his scam scheme away. As he explained, the incident unfolded when he received a call from an individual who claimed to be from the Delhi Police and Customs, alleging that Joshi's Aadhaar card had been used in to transport drugs from Delhi to Cambodia.

Joshi's then inquired about the specific drugs that was supposedly transported under his Aadhaar card. After a momentary the scammer mistakenly mentioned "MMDA" instead of the correct term of the drug "MDMA," therefore exposing the fraudulent nature of the call.

The fake courier scam, a well-known tactic employed by fraudsters, involves deceiving individuals by falsely claiming that their identification documents have been linked to the trafficking of illegal substances internationally. Impersonating officials from Customs or law enforcement agencies, the scammers force victims into transferring funds to settle the matter without any legal troubles.

Although Joshi promptly terminated the call, successfully protecting his financial assets, numerous individuals have fallen prey to similar scams, suffering substantial financial losses. There have been incidents in the past where victims ended up losing their savings to these fraudulent schemes.

In response to such incidents, companies like FedEx, the courier company whose name is continuously is used in these scams, have emphasised upon their commitment to customer safety, saying that they do not solicit personal information through unsolicited communications.

Encouraging individuals to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities, FedEx has continuously reaffirmed its stance against fraudulent practices and urged customers to exercise caution when divulging personal details.