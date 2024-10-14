'I hired her over 800 other applications': How this founder recruited a woman without a resume

A woman with no prior work experience and no formal resume has managed to secure a coveted job position over 800 other applicants. Tasleem Ahmed, the founder of a ghostwriting agency, revealed that he had no hesitation in recruiting someone without a resume or prior job experience. The post on LinkedIn has gone viral now.

"My most successful hire had ZERO experience," Tasleem Ahmed wrote in a LinkedIn post. In true Gen-Z fashion, she didn’t even submit a resume. Instead, she created a "video application" to highlight why she was the right fit and uploaded it on LinkedIn.

"I hired her over 800 other applications. Fast forward 6 months: She is now an equity partner with me. She now runs all my agency operations. She got our clients 30 million views last month (That's a million agency views per day)," he said listing her accomplishments after he hired her.

Fateh emphasized an important point for hiring managers: "I've always believed that 99% of jobs can be learned. Laiba is proof of this." He encouraged recruiters to consider more than just resumes, saying, "Your best candidate might not have the most impressive resume, but they will be eager to learn. Give people a chance." His post quickly went viral, receiving over 3,000 likes and many positive comments praising his unique and thoughtful hiring approach.

One user commented, "A great manager who is open-minded and willing to teach can recognize potential, even if it's hidden. The desire to grow and learn should be a priority when hiring. The person with no experience might just become your best employee with the right guidance, patience, and support. A good manager sees not just what someone is today, but what they can grow into tomorrow."

Another person agreed, saying, "This shows why hiring for character matters. People who are ready to work hard make the best hires! When I was hired, I had no resume or experience in social media marketing. She skipped the resume and focused on delivering results! Isn't that what hiring managers should look for?"

