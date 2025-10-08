Content creator Nalini Unagar recently shared on social media that her house help told her she bought a 3BHK flat in Gujarat's Surat worth ₹60 lakh, spending just ₹4 lakh on furniture and taking only a ₹10 lakh loan. When Nalini asked for more details, she learned that the domestic worker already owns a two-floor house and a shop in a nearby village.

"My house help came in today looking really happy. She told me she just bought a 3BHK flat in Surat worth ₹60 lakhs, spent ₹4 lakh on furniture and took only a ₹10 lakh loan. I was honestly shocked. When I asked more, she mentioned that she already owns a two-floor house and a shop in the nearby Velanja village, both on rent. I just sat there speechless," Unagar wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

— Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) October 7, 2025

The post quickly went viral online, sparking discussions about how some lower-income workers manage to save and invest strategically, sometimes outpacing salaried employees.

One user commented, “Salaried employees are heavily taxed, while domestic helpers, street vendors, and similar workers often pay zero tax on their earnings. Over time, this allows them to save more and build assets faster than us.”

Second user wrote, “Our cook in Bengaluru has a 30x40 plot nearby and is planning to build a 4-floor house on it, primarily to rent out 3 floors. She is trying to get a bank loan for construction at some usurious rates we hear. Her older daughter plays for the Karnataka hockey team, and her younger son is prepping for JEE in Narayana. Heartwarming to see real upward mobility.”

A third commenter argued, “The middle class is being looted at every step. Tax income, tax saving, tax spending. The poor class is being given financial aid without having to show how many beneficiary schemes they are already enjoying. Their earnings, rental income, income from interest will never be scrutinised.”

